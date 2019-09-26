 

Record number of Daily Lotto jackpot winners!

2019-09-26 21:20

A record number of 18 people have won the Daily Lotto jackpot, they each walk away with R24 233.00.

The next jackpot is an estimated R470 000.

Here are Thursday's Daily Lotto results:

Here are the results for Wednesday's draw:

In case you missed it, here are your Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 results for Saturday, September 25.

Lotto: 01, 02, 05, 06, 10, 49 Bonus: 20

Lotto Plus 1: 15, 16, 27, 33, 42, 47 Bonus: 38

Lotto Plus 2: 04, 10, 32, 34, 42, 52 Bonus: 39

Record number of Daily Lotto jackpot winners! 2019-09-26 21:20
