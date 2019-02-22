'I'm so excited, it's like I won it' - record PowerBall win is great for Cape Town store that sold jackpot ticket

The winner of the record PowerBall prize has still not come forward to claim the jackpot, following the draw on Tuesday night.

A person who bought the ticket at the OK Minimark in Tygerdal, Cape Town, won a massive R232 131 750.69.

However, even though the winner hasn't come forward, the win has been great for business.

"I'm so excited, it's like I won it," business owner Johan Rothman told News24 on Friday.

"It's been a whole publicity exercise as well - unintentionally. There's been a lot of interest from the public to see the machine that paid out the biggest payment in history."

Waiting winners

He said that people have come from as far as Paarl and Stellenbosch to visit the store.

The winner will have to present him or herself at an Ithuba Regional Office to claim the jackpot.

"We usually ask them to check online or call our call centre and we ask them to visit a regional office for winnings over R50 000," Ithuba Corporate Relations Executive Khensani Mabuza told News24.

Mabuza said that people sometimes waited for up to a week before claiming their jackpot.

The winner will undergo a Winner Services Process that will include an identification and verification process.

"They can come with family, but in order to complete the process, we limit them to one family member. We send the ticket to Johannesburg to check if there's any fraud," said Mabuza.

Winners are offered free financial, psychological and trauma counselling.

"You might play with a clear idea of what you want to do, but other people don't understand how it can affect them - things that you might never have thought of before," Mabuza said.

Lucky store

The OK Minimark appears to be a lucky store as a former employee won a jackpot five years ago.

"Five years, an ex-employee of mine won R12m after playing a Quick Pick [ticket]," said Rothman.

"He asked me whether he should resign and he's doing well now. He bought himself a house and a bakkie."

The winner picked their own numbers and while Rothman doesn't know who won, he said that his regular customers generally play their own numbers, rather than going for the automatic selection.

"There's a lot regulars - they are the people who play their own numbers. I play myself; I've got a couple of coupons in the cubbyhole of my car when there's a big draw," he said.

The jackpot for Friday's PowerBall is R5m, but the PowerBall Plus jackpot is estimated at R36m.

Winners get the full payout from Ithuba as the organisation does not deduct any money on behalf of SARS upfront.

"We pay out with no tax. If you win R10, you get R10," said Mabuza. But winners are still subject to normal taxation rules in their income tax returns.

International jackpots

She warned though, that winners must present the original ticket in order to claim a prize.

"Unfortunately, we need a physical ticket."

While the South African win is huge, the US Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night is estimated at a whopping $224m (R3.1bn) and the EuroMillions jackpot is €17m (R269m).

If you would like to check to see if you were a winner, here are the winning numbers:

PowerBall numbers: 14, 18, 21, 26, 35 PowerBall: 5

PowerBall Plus numbers: 14, 16, 32, 38, 50 PowerBall: 19

See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.



