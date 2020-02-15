 

Saturday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results

2020-02-15 21:08
(Son)

(Son)

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, February 15 draw:

Lotto: 1, 7, 20, 23, 45, 48 Bonus: 16

Lotto Plus 1: 19, 24, 30, 34, 45, 49 Bonus: 27

Lotto Plus 2: 3, 11, 13, 18, 39, 48 Bonus: 23

Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here.  

powerball, powerball plus, lotto, lottery
In case you missed it, here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Friday, February 14 draw:

PowerBall: 02, 19, 40, 49, 50 PowerBall: 06

PowerBall Plus: 02, 03, 09, 10, 33  PowerBall: 12

Get the full list of past Lotto and PowerBall draws here.  

