 

Three Daily Lotto players win almost R120k jackpot

2020-03-24 21:59
(Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

Three Daily Lotto players won the jackpot of R119 734.90 in Tuesday's draw.

Here are the results for the draw:

Here are the results for Monday's draw:

Read more on:    lotto  |  lottery
2020-03-24 21:03

