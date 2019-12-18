Three lucky Daily Lotto players strike it rich

Three Daily Lotto players won the jackpot of R128 516. 90 in Wednesday's draw.The next jackpot is estimated at R425 000.Here are the results for Wednesday's draw:Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (18/12/19):#DAILYLOTTO: 05, 11, 21, 32, 35Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/xynbZP1XmZ— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 18, 2019 Here are the results for Tuesday's draw:Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (17/12/19):#DAILY LOTTO: 05, 12, 16, 20, 25Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/SwSW9RvEgl— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 17, 2019In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday December 18 draw:Lotto Plus: 10, 17, 24, 32, 40, 44 Bonus: 05Lotto Plus 1: 01, 02, 13, 26, 41, 51 Bonus: 31Lotto Plus 2: 09, 12, 18, 26, 38, 50 Bonus: 25Get the full list of past Lotto and PowerBall draws here. Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 iOS App.*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.