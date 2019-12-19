 

Two Daily Lotto players just got R200k richer

2019-12-19 21:22

Two Daily Lotto player won the jackpot of R200 938.50 in Thursday's draw.

The next jackpot is estimated at R460 000.

Here are the results for Thursday's draw:

Here are the results for Wednesday's draw:

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday December 18 draw:

Lotto Plus: 10, 17, 24, 32, 40, 44 Bonus05

Lotto Plus 1:  01, 02, 13, 26, 41, 51 Bonus31

Lotto Plus 2: 09, 12, 18, 26, 38, 50 Bonus25

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

Read more on:    lotto  |  lottery
