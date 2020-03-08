 

UNLUCKY: No Daily Lotto jackpot winners

2020-03-08 21:24

Lotto: 01, 09, 12, 14, 30, 48 Bonus: 46

Lotto Plus 1: 03, 10, 24, 26, 28, 51 Bonus: 49

Lotto Plus 2: 08, 17, 21, 34, 44, 50 Bonus: 47

