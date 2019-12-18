 

Wednesday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results

2019-12-18 21:02

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, December 18 draw:

Lotto Plus: 10, 17, 24, 32, 40, 44 Bonus05

Lotto Plus 1:  01, 02, 13, 26, 41, 51 Bonus31

Lotto Plus 2: 09, 12, 18, 26, 38, 50 Bonus25

Are you feeling lucky?See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here.

The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Wednesday. Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here todownload the News24 iOS App.

powerball, powerball plus, lotto, lottery

In case you missed it, here are your Powerball and Powerball Plus results for Tuesday, December 17:

PowerBall: 15, 27, 33, 38, 48  PowerBall: 01

PowerBall Plus:  13, 18, 21, 35, 36  PowerBall: 16

Get the full list of past Lotto and PowerBall draws here.  

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

Read more on:    lotto
