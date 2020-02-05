Wednesday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, February 5 draw:

Lotto Plus 1: 13, 15, 24, 39, 45, 47 Bonus: 44

Lotto Plus 2: 05, 19, 26, 28, 33, 42 Bonus: 36

In case you missed it, here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Tuesday, February 4 draw:

PowerBall: 03, 15, 23, 37, 45 PowerBall: 18



PowerBall Plus: 17, 18, 23, 28, 45 PowerBall: 13

