 

What would you do with R225m? Record Powerball jackpot up for grabs tonight

2019-02-19 11:55
Powerball (File)

South Africans who play the National Lottery have the chance to win a record Powerball jackpot on Tuesday.

Lottery operator Ithuba says the jackpot has reached a stratospheric R225 million.

While three people matched five correct numbers at the last draw on Friday, no one got the five numbers plus the magic Powerball needed. This resulted in the R212m jackpot rolling over to Tuesday, and increasing to R225m.

This is the 24th straight rollover and so far, tickets to the value of R74.4m have been sold.

Powerball Plus will have its fourth rollover and its jackpot is R32m.

Odds of winning

A single Powerball draw ticket costs R5, while Powerball Plus costs an extra R2.50, and the maximum bet is limited to R2 000 per ticket.

Sales close 30 minutes before the draw and you have to be over 18 to play.

According to Ithuba, the overall odds of winning a prize is one-in-18, but the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 42 375 200.

News24 will bring you all the numbers immediately after airing at 21:00 on Tuesday night. The numbers will be published on News24 and on our social media pages on Twitter and Facebook.

Record Powerball jackpot.

In case you missed them, here are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers from the Friday, February 15, draw:

Powerball: 19, 20, 37, 42, 43 PowerBall: 17

PowerBall Plus: 7, 13, 19, 27, 36 Powerball: 13

The next PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws are on Tuesday. Get your tickets and get the results right here on News24.

Get the full list of past Lotto and PowerBall draws here.

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. While every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.

See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

Read more on:    ithuba  |  lotto  |  powerball
What would you do with R225m? Record Powerball jackpot up for grabs tonight
