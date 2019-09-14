Your Saturday Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 numbers for Saturday, September 14.

Lotto: 04, 25, 27, 28, 37, 47 Bonus: 29

Lotto Plus 1 07, 08, 27, 30, 38, 44 Bonus: 13

Lotto Plus 2: 08, 24, 26 33, 35, 46 Bonus: 29

In case you missed it, here are Friday's Powerball and Powerball Plus results:

PowerBall: 08, 09, 10, 11, 42 PowerBall: 09

PowerBall Plus: 03, 13, 27, 32, 35 PowerBall: 14

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information.

Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.