 

Zero jackpot winners in Daily Lotto

2019-09-23 21:27

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

There were no jackpot winners in Monday's Daily Lotto draw.

The next jackpot is an estimated R300 000.

Here are the results for Monday's draw:

Here are the results for Sunday's draw:

In case you missed it, here are your Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 results for Saturday, September 21.

Lotto: 10, 22, 23, 29, 31, 41 Bonus: 20

Lotto Plus 1: 06, 08, 12, 30, 44, 48  Bonus: 02

Lotto Plus 2: 14, 27, 30, 35, 43, 52 Bonus: 05


Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

Read more on:    daily lotto  |  lottery
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Daily Lotto: No Sunday jackpot winners

2019-09-22 21:24

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Zero jackpot winners in Daily Lotto 2019-09-23 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 