AnthemProject: Here are your winners

Here are the winners of the Anthem Project.

In October 2018, the Anthem Project called upon South Africans to unite under one binding factor: The National Anthem.

The News24 initiative, that was made possible by OUTsurance, aimed to bring South Africans together in a celebration of Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika, which was named best national anthem in the world by the Economist in December 2017 because of its inclusivity and ability to heal a nation through song.



From toddlers’ and old age homes to hospitals and schools, we received more than 200 entries from individuals and communities across the country. The pride, passion and participation was a true reflection of the Ubuntu spirit that this project was built on and we thank every person who submitted an entry.



Entries from the first phase of the competition closed on 17 May 2019 and were judged by a panel of judges from News24 and OUTsurance based on five different criteria: national pride in the Anthem, a sense of Ubuntu, creativity, an element of inspiration and public votes.



The second phase of the competition gave South Africans a last chance to vote for the three finalists who were ranked according to a variety of judging criteria and votes received in the second phase.



Here are the winners of the Anthem Project in order:



1. Genesis







The winner of the Anthem Project is Genesis from KwaZulu-Natal. Their rendition of the National Anthem was a heartwarming short film produced by the Genesis Music Academy that aimed to portray the realities of life in the communities of KwaZulu-Natal.



Genesis was founded in 2002 as an outreach ministry of the Norwegian Settlers Church to specifically provide palliative care for HIV/Aids patients in KwaZulu-Natal. From there the initiative has grown to include multiple projects that included community centers, gyms and community enhancement projects.



It was great to get exposure through the Anthem Project and celebrate the core values of the project through our community, says Philip Kloppers, the technical director at the Norwegian Settlers Chruch. “For us one of the biggest things was just letting people know about what Genesis does,” he says.



Their charity nominated for the Anthem Project is the Genesis Trust who will receive R300,000 in cash and R300,000 in media exposure.



2. Michaelhouse and the Khazimula Childrens project

The runner-up of the Anthem Project is Michaelhouse Boys High and the Khazimula Childrens project from KwaZulu-Natal. Their charity nominated is the Khazimula Children's project who will receive R150,000 in cash and R150,000 in media exposure.



3. The Ndlovu Youth Choir





The second runner-up of the Anthem Project is the Ndlovu Youth Choir from Limpopo. Hailing from a small town in Limpopo. Their charity nominated is the Ndlovu Care Group who will receive R50,000 in cash and R50,000 in media exposure.



This post is written and produced by BrandStudio24 for News24 and sponsored by OUTsurance.

