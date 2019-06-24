 

WATCH: The Genesis Trust receive their Grand prize for the Anthem Project

2019-06-24 12:09

Anina Visser - PARTNER CONTENT

Lizanne Nair receives the prize on behalf of the Genesis Trust.

Lizanne Nair receives the prize on behalf of the Genesis Trust.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Genesis Trust from KwaZulu-Natal was announced as the winners of the Anthem Project previously this month and received their Grand prize valued at R600 000 on the 12th of June. 

Genesis is an outreach ministry of the Norwegian Settlers Church that was founded in 2002 specifically to provide palliative care for HIV/Aids patients in KwaZulu-Natal. From there the initiative grew to include feeding schemes, youth centres, music centres, gyms and more to serve the youth of the communities they’re based in.

Founder and pastor Trevor Downham says he saw the Anthem Project television advert and really felt like their music academy should enter. Consequently, the operations manager at the music academy, Lizanne Nair, got her team together and decided to make a short film.

For their winning entry, the Genesis Trust received R300,000 in cash from OUTsurance and R300,000 in media exposure from News24. The Anthem Project is a News24 initiative made possible by OUTsurance. The runner-up Michaelhouse Boys High will receive R150 000 in cash and R150 000 in media exposure for their charity, the Khazimula Children's project. The second runner-up the Ndlovu Youth Choir will receive R50 000 in cash and R50 000 in media exposure for their charity, the Ndlovu Care Group.

Read: #AnthemProject: Here are your winners 

Here’s a look at what inspired the Genesis Music Academy to enter the Anthem Project and what this prize means to their initiative:

The short film begins inside the home of Sfundo Nzama’s, an intern at the academy. “We do have communities that are really struggling and then we have Genesis which is a beacon of hope, so I wanted to portray the struggle and the hope,” says Ethan Naidoo, a tutor at the Genesis music academy and key producer of their Anthem Project entry. 

From the township to the streets to the youth centre, the short film plays off against a backdrop of the beautiful mosaic that is formed by South African communities. Their rendition of the National Anthem truly reflects the heart behind the Anthem Projects to unite a nation through song. 

Watch the Genesis Trust’s full Anthem Project video below:

This post is sponsored by OUTsurance produced by Brandstudio24 for News24. 

Read more on:    outsurance  |  anthem project  |  kwazulu-natal  |  south africa  |  anthem  |  nkosi sikileli
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#AnthemProject: Here are your winners

2019-05-24 12:35

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One Daily Lotto player is R220 000 richer 2019-06-23 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 