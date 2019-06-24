WATCH: The Genesis Trust receive their Grand prize for the Anthem Project

The Genesis Trust from KwaZulu-Natal was announced as the winners of the Anthem Project previously this month and received their Grand prize valued at R600 000 on the 12th of June.

Genesis is an outreach ministry of the Norwegian Settlers Church that was founded in 2002 specifically to provide palliative care for HIV/Aids patients in KwaZulu-Natal. From there the initiative grew to include feeding schemes, youth centres, music centres, gyms and more to serve the youth of the communities they’re based in.

Founder and pastor Trevor Downham says he saw the Anthem Project television advert and really felt like their music academy should enter. Consequently, the operations manager at the music academy, Lizanne Nair, got her team together and decided to make a short film.

For their winning entry, the Genesis Trust received R300,000 in cash from OUTsurance and R300,000 in media exposure from News24. The Anthem Project is a News24 initiative made possible by OUTsurance. The runner-up Michaelhouse Boys High will receive R150 000 in cash and R150 000 in media exposure for their charity, the Khazimula Children's project. The second runner-up the Ndlovu Youth Choir will receive R50 000 in cash and R50 000 in media exposure for their charity, the Ndlovu Care Group.

Here’s a look at what inspired the Genesis Music Academy to enter the Anthem Project and what this prize means to their initiative:

The short film begins inside the home of Sfundo Nzama’s, an intern at the academy. “We do have communities that are really struggling and then we have Genesis which is a beacon of hope, so I wanted to portray the struggle and the hope,” says Ethan Naidoo, a tutor at the Genesis music academy and key producer of their Anthem Project entry.

From the township to the streets to the youth centre, the short film plays off against a backdrop of the beautiful mosaic that is formed by South African communities. Their rendition of the National Anthem truly reflects the heart behind the Anthem Projects to unite a nation through song.

Watch the Genesis Trust’s full Anthem Project video below:

This post is sponsored by OUTsurance produced by Brandstudio24 for News24.

