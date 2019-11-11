News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

 

2019-11-11 13:46
Have you got a Feel Good story to tell? We want to hear it!

From a kind petrol attendant, to the country planning a wedding for a couple that got engaged in a KFC, South Africa is overflowing with positivity. We believe there are many untold Feel Good stories in our country, and we want to help tell you them. 

Mail us your story at feelgood@news24.com and one of our journalists could be giving you a call. If you'd just like to read about the good South Africans are doing daily, head over to our Feel Good section!

