13 pictures from the devastating Centurion flash floods

Gauteng and other inland provinces have been experiencing heavy rainfall since December 4.



Flash floods have occurred in some parts of Gauteng, including Centurion and Mamelodi in Pretoria.

Taking to social media, residents and witnesses in the two areas have shared images and videos of the devastating floods that started in the early hours of Monday.

Speaking to News24, Tshwane Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Charles Mabaso said guests and staff at the Centurion Lake Hotel had been moved to the upper floors due to the flooding, and that evacuation and rescue attempts were underway.

"Our incident commander is finding out who ordered the evacuation, but I can confirm it. Our stance is that people inside the hotel are safe because they are on higher ground in the four-storey building," he added.

No fatalities have been reported yet.

