 

13 pictures from the devastating Centurion flash floods

2019-12-09 15:13

Mahlohonolo Magadla

PHOTO: City of Johannesburg Twitter

PHOTO: City of Johannesburg Twitter

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng and other inland provinces have been experiencing heavy rainfall since December 4.

Flash floods have occurred in some parts of Gauteng, including Centurion and Mamelodi in Pretoria.

Taking to social media, residents and witnesses in the two areas have shared images and videos of the devastating floods that started in the early hours of Monday.

Speaking to News24, Tshwane Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Charles Mabaso said guests and staff at the Centurion Lake Hotel had been moved to the upper floors due to the flooding, and that evacuation and rescue attempts were underway.

"Our incident commander is finding out who ordered the evacuation, but I can confirm it. Our stance is that people inside the hotel are safe because they are on higher ground in the four-storey building," he added.

No fatalities have been reported yet.

Take a look at 13 pictures and videos from the Centurion floods below.

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cops hunt for men who killed Christopher Panayiotou's father, abducted assistant

46 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

/News
WATCH | SAA under business rescue: Your 6 most pressing questions answered
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Milnerton 16:45 PM
Road name: Marine Drive Northbound

Northbound
Durbanville 16:41 PM
Road name: Tygerberg Road

More traffic reports
Making it rain: 7 Daily Lotto jackpot winners 2019-12-08 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 