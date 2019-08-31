Cederberg family murder mystery: Bodies too badly decomposed to tell who pulled the trigger

The bodies of the Meyer family of four, who were shot dead in a mountain hut in the Cederberg in June, had been decomposed to the extent where fingerprints had been erased.

It's been two months since Luhann Meyer, 58, his wife, Theresa, 48, and their two children, Lurese, 12, and Luhann Jnr, 10, died. And no one knows who pulled the trigger.

But because the bodies, which were found about 10 days after the shooting, were too badly decomposed, police investigators found it difficult to do forensic tests.

Dewald, 37, and Rian Coutts, 24, Theresa's sons from a previous marriage, are hoping they’ll get some answers soon.

The family murder made news headlines countrywide.

On June 18 Luhann Snr and Theresa, along with their children, Lurese and Luhann Jnr, left their home in Moorreesburg, outside Cape Town, in their white Toyota Fortuner.

They'd booked a one-room stone hut on Keurbosfontein, a guest farm in the Cederberg.

It later transpired the Meyers had chosen this remote location without cellphone reception and electricity to end their lives – and take their children with them.

The family’s still-packed suitcases hadn’t even been taken out of the vehicle.

The family also took a little food, a bottle of brandy, a 2-litre cola, beer, and a box of antidepressant pills with them.

Luhann Snr’s .22 shotgun was taken along too. Its barrel had been sawn off at the family home in Moorreesburg. The sawn-off barrel would make it easier to hide, and the trigger would be easier for the shooter to reach when it came time to shoot themselves.

When the owner of the guest farm, who doesn’t live on the farm, asked a neighbour to check if the Meyers had left, the neighbour went to the cottage on 27 June.

A stench hit him as soon as he got out of his vehicle at the stone hut and he noticed swarms of flies around.

Inside, he was greeted with the horror of four decomposing bodies on the beds, each with a gunshot wound to the left temple.

The bodies of the children, Lurese and Luhann Jnr, lay on one bed. The parents’ bodies were on the double bed, the .22 shotgun between them.

Theresa had a second wound, under her chin. The family believes it’s possible she hadn’t died from the first shot. At this point, they don’t know if Luhann Snr had shot her a second time, or if she’d managed to do it herself.

Previously, Dewald told YOU Luhann and Theresa had planned the murders together but he doesn’t know who executed the plan.

