 

Fitness instructor holds classes from a rooftop in light of coronavirus pandemic

2020-03-16 15:42

Karabo Mavuso

Photo: Screenshot from video

As the spread of the novel coronavirus increases, more and more people are finding ways to continue their daily activities while practising social distancing.

In Seville, Spain, a town known for flamenco dancing, residents of an apartment complex are staying active from the comfort of their homes. And fitness instructor Gonzalo went to the rooftop of another building to lead a fitness class.

Gonzalo uses a speaker to play music in the background as he instructs the "people" in his "class". Many people have responded to the video by praising what he has been doing and admiring the unity of citizens.

As Covid-19 continues to spread, it is advisable to stay at home and take care of yourself and those around you by regularly washing your hands and seeking help from a health professional if you suspect that you have symptoms consistent with coronavirus infection.

