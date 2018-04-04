 

‘I just want to hold my son’ – Marietjie Vosloo lands in SA

2018-04-04 20:57

Jana van der Merwe

"I just want to feel my child's body again and tell him I love him," Marietjie Vosloo told YOU on Wednesday evening at OR Tambo International Airport.

 The 34-year-old mom from Springs was back home for the first time in over a year, after she was arrested in Mauritius for the death of her stepdaughter Mundolene (17).

 Marietjie was found guilty of assault and sentenced to 15 months in jail. She was released on Monday, having already served 17 months behind bars awaiting the outcome of her trial.

 Marietjie was met at the airport by her older brother, Jan Jacobs (43), and one of his friends. She had originally been due to fly home on Tuesday evening, but missed the flight because she had not been authorised to leave the island.

 She spent almost a year and a half in custody in Mauritius, after her husband Mike’s (47) daughter Mundolene died on a family holiday in October 2016.

 Marietjie struck the teenager during an argument. Mundolene died shortly after.

 "I’ll be sorry for what I did every day of my life,” she added.

 Marietjie had originally been charged with murder without intent to kill, which, had she been found guilty, would have meant a harsher punishment.

 A Port Louis court set aside the more serious charge last week Wednesday.

 Marietjie’s son, Mundolene’s half-brother, was 11 the last time she saw him. Now he is 13.

 She could not see him on Wednesday because he was at his father in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal.

 She was also looking forward to a warm bath, a warm bed, a pillow and a home-cooked meal.

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

