 

Stella murders: Xander fears for his life, withdraws bail application

2018-06-19 17:05

Jana van der Merwe

Xander Bylsma (19). Photo: Facebook

Xander Bylsma (19), the suspected murderer of best friends Sharnelle Hough (17) and Marna Engelbrecht (16), has provisionally withdrawn his bail application.

The Vryburg magistrates’ court in North West was due to rule on the application on Wednesday.

Bylsma stands accused of killing Sharnelle and Marna in the early hours of Saturday 26 May in the girls’ hostel of Hoërskool Stella in North West. He allegedly strangled the girls then tried to make their deaths look like suicide.

Bylsma, who was arrested that evening, indicated on the Monday that he didn’t want to apply for bail out of fears for his own safety.

Several people in the town have told YOU that some locals wouldn’t hesitate to shoot and kill Bylsma should he be released on bail.

In the following week he changed his mind and his bail application was to be heard on Wednesday.

On Tuesday Bylsma’s attorney, Moolman Wessels, confirmed to YOU.co.za that he’d sent a letter to the prosecutor on Monday in which he indicated his client would no longer apply for bail.

In any case, he added, the date that had been arranged with the prosecutor was “provisional” and that he hadn’t received instructions to go ahead with the application.

He argues that it doesn’t mean Bylsma has “abandoned” his application and that he might still decide to apply for bail before his next court appearance on 6 August.

Wessels wouldn’t say why the application would no longer be made on the date arranged with the court.

“That’s confidential information between me and my client,” he said, adding that it “wouldn’t be wise” to reveal where Bylsma is being held since his arrest.

Bylsma allegedly made a confession to the police after his arrest. The confession hasn’t yet been submitted to court.

After his first appearance in court the trial was postponed to August for further investigation.

