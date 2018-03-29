 

Woman auctions off virginity to ‘Hollywood actor’ for R17 million

2018-03-29 11:08

Kim Abrahams

She believes traditional views about a woman’s virginity are outdated – so Jasmin decided to sell hers to the highest bidder.

And the 26-year-old, known only by her first name, has finally found her guy, Daily Mail reports – a “Hollywood actor” who’s willing to fork out €1.2million (about R17,45 million).

“Traditional views regarding virginity are so outdated,” the London student said. “I believe that it’s my choice what I do with my body and I am sick and tired of waiting for the right person to come along.

“After 26 years I still haven’t found him so I decided a positive alternative would be selling my virginity.”

According to The Metro, Jasmin turned to Cinderella Escorts, who has previously helped girls sell their virginity for millions.

The pretty brunette narrowed the list of hopefuls down to three men and sat down for dinner with each before making her decision.

She turned down a businessman from Munich because “he was finally too old for me” as well as a Manchester United soccer player. Her choice is reportedly a well-known actor from Hollywood and Jasmin described the date as a “highlight”.

Daily Mail writes the “transaction” will take place next month, at a hotel in Germany, where it’s legal.

“I would never have dreamed to get that high price for my auction. But as more I am amazed who bought my auction. It is so amazing!”

According to The Metro, Jasmin wants to use her millions to travel the world.

News.com.au reports Cinderella Escorts enjoys 20% of the cut.

Jan Zakobielski, the 27-year-old German man who runs the company, revealed the virgins “need to show us a medical certificate that proves they are real virgins”.

He added that some verified virgins had previously been rejected either because they failed psychological tests or if he believed they were being forced by someone else.

“Most times girls wait around three months till they finally accept the highest bid. We accompany the girls to the meeting and are in vicinity if problems arise,” he explained.

According to Jan, rich men eagerly bid on a woman’s virginity because of its exclusivity.

“For example a very old wine or a luxury car which is just produced 100 times. A woman can give her virginity just one time in her whole life, and she held it for 26 years in Jasmin’s case.

“So Jasmin’s virginity is not just rare, it’s unique.”

SOURCES: News.com.au, The Metro, Daily Mail

