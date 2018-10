Taxi operators struggle to make their way across the trenches that have become landmarks on roads in Philippi. (Unathi Obose/City Vision)

Residents in Philippi, Cape Town are digging trenches in the streets in an attempt to erect humps as a deterrent for speeding cars in the area, much to the disgruntlement of said car owners.

The area is now pockmarked with potholes due to the clumsy workmanship by residents.

And now taxi drivers and other affected motorists are the least impressed, crying foul, saying the City of Cape Town should take care of the potholes and erect the speed humps instead.

They claim the area is the worse for wear because of the potholes resulting from the trenches.

Luyanda, a taxi driver, has lambasted the City for acting slowly in addressing the problem. He said people’s vehicles were damaged daily by the appalling road surface.

"The City expects us to pay our license discs, but fail to fix the roads. Philippi roads are the worst of all the areas," he said.

'Pleas fell on deaf ears'

He also alluded to trenches made by residents on Sheffield Road, which is the main artery road in the area.

Luyanda said they have had to swerve to avoid the potholes for over two years.

Phelokazi Nkcaza, from Zinyoka, said they had to dig holes in the road to force the drivers to reduce speed.

"We’ve been asking the City to put up speed humps, but our pleas fell on deaf ears… Road accidents have been on the decline since the trenches," said Nkcaza.

Ward 80 councillor Nkululeko Mgolombane said he was aware of residents’ concerns.

"Sheffield Road falls under the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral), however, as the City, we (have) informed Sanral about the residents’ demands, but it seems it doesn’t want to install speed humps even though people are getting injured on the road, " said Mgolombane.

He added that the City would look into the matter.