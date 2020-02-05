 

Show time for reggae musician

2020-02-05 06:00

Lethiwe Makhanya

PHOTO: suppliedReggae artist Jabulani Buthelezi.

REGGAE/dancehall musician Jabulani Buthelezi (35), known as “King James”, recently released a new single, Lit This Summer, which features Nocy White.

Born and bred in Sweetwaters, Buthelezi, who currently lives in Imbali Unit J, started singing at church and at school when he was 12 years old. He later joined a hip-hop group called Green Skeem before going solo when he was 16.

“I grew up in a family that loves music. I then developed a love for it as well. I had a passion for it and dreamed of becoming an artist one day. When I decided to go solo, I was inspired by Bob Marley, Shaggy and Vybz Kartel,” he said.

Buthelezi said they have even shot a music video for this song, which is already available on YouTube.

“It is a nice song and people should go and check it out. I am so confident that they are going to enjoy it. It is a happy song,” he said.

The single is available now on all digital platforms.

Apart from this single, Buthelezi has also released his second Extended Play (EP), titled Show Time.

“This year I will be focusing more on releasing singles with different artists who are doing different genres to me.

“My dream is to make my music and myself grow. I want to take my music to the world and have my own recording label one day,” he said.

