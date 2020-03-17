Over-50s cricket cancelled

Alan Dawson of South Africa, in action against England on Friday 13 March at Wynberg Boys’ High.

The Over-50s Cricket World Cup being held in Cape Town has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The organising committee took the decision during the third round of matches on Sunday 15 March, which were abandoned after the first innings.

“It is a public health risk decision,” said the head of the tournament’s medical committee, Dr Parag Pandya. “The decision was taken for the protection of the players, given their age demographic, but also for the local population given that 95% of known cases in South African have come from travellers.”

Seven of the 11 visiting teams have been staying in the same Cape Town hotel where appropriate precautions have been taken and they will remain there until arrangements can be made for their departure.

“The decision was taken by the organising and medical committees but it is fully endorsed by the sponsors,” said Evergreen Lifestyle spokesman, Arthur Case. “There was a great desire to continue but, in the end, it became apparent that cancellation was the right thing to do.”

Former WP and Proteas all rounder, Alan Dawson, was the match-winner for the second game in succession as South Africa’s veterans clinched a two-run win in a nail-biting finish against England at Wynberg Boys High School on Friday – although another former international all rounder, Pieter Strydom, contributed most to set up the victory.

Dawson had just five runs to defend in the final over with England eight wickets down and conceded only two runs in his first five deliveries leaving last man Sean Cooper requiring a boundary off the last ball to win the game. Dawson bowled him – with a no ball – but the batsman missed the free-hit and the win was secured.

Strydom had earlier held South Africa’s stuttering innings together with a robust 40 from 43 balls with Dave Callaghan’s 21 and Dawson’s 19 the next highest scorers in a modest total of 173 all out.

England appeared to be well on course for victory at 70-1 but seamer Anwell Newman (2-25) and spinner Neil Fusedale claimed vital wickets in the middle order and some determined fielding and excellent catching saw wickets fall at regular intervals.

Strydom (2-19) also played his part with the ball conceding just six runs from the penultimate over with England requiring 12 from 12 balls before Dawson produced his magic to finish with a remarkable 2-13 from his nine overs following his brilliant 69 not out from only 35 balls in the opening 193-run win against Wales.

South Africa’s third game in the tournament was against India at Langa Cricket Club on Sunday 15 March.

In other results on Friday: Pakistan (197-6) beat India (193-7) by 4-wickets. Australia (169-7) beat West Indies (168 all out) by three wickets. Zimbabwe (207 all out) beat Sri Lanka (198 all out) by 9-runs. Wales (162-2) beat Namibia (161-8) by 8-wickets.

SA was drawn in Pool B and competed against England, Pakistan, India, Wales and Namibia.

In Pool A the defending champions, Australia, competed against New Zealand, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Zimbabwe and Canada.

Louis Koen, Kenny Jackson, Anwell Newman and Henry Williams are all former Boland players and showed they are still a force to be reckon with on the cricket pitch. Newman can still remember his first encounter facing Alan Donald (coach) in a provincial match against the Free State where, he says, Donald nearly took his head off with a bouncer.

“Alan came back from an injury and was out to prove himself and unfortunately Boland had to bear the brunt of his attack. The only silver lining in that encounter was that I scored the most runs (23) out of a total of 93 runs,” Newman says.

The SA over-50 squad included: Dave Callaghan (Captain), Louis Koen, Alan Dawson, Pieter Strydom, Kenny Jackson, Dave Holgate, Anwell Newman, Neil Fusedale, Rodney Malamba, Mlungisi ‘Lefty’ Ngece, Dave Duncan, Bruce Wilson, Warne Rippon, Brad Player, Nazeem White and Henry Williams. Coach: Allan Donald.

