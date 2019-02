A shooting at a taxi rank in Centurion left one person dead and another injured, said ER24 paramedics.

The incident took place on Monday morning at the intersection of Botha Avenue and Station Road in Lyttelton.

ER24 communication officer Russel Meiring said when paramedics arrived, just after 11:00, they found the victim lying on the pavement.

"Another service was already on the scene, assessing a patient we found on the pavement," said Meiring.

"Assessment showed that a man, believed to be in his 30s, had sustained a gunshot wound to his chest.

"He showed no signs of life and nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead," he said.

The second person involved in the shooting was treated for injuries on the scene, according to Meiring.

"A man in his 30s was assessed and found to have sustained a minor flesh wound to his back. The man, after being treated, was transported to hospital for further care," added Meiring.

Lyttelton police spokesperson Captain Dave Miller says according to information available to them, two suspects armed with pistols entered the taxi rank.

"Gunshots went off and then the suspects fled the scene.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident will form part of our investigation. I cannot speculate to say it was taxi violence-related," Miller said.

No arrests have been made yet.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter