 

1 dead in cash-in-transit heist in Strand

2018-05-26 15:33

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

PHOTO: Getty Images

PHOTO: Getty Images

One person has been killed and three others injured following a cash-in-transit heist in front of the Cash and Carry in Strand on Saturday.

Gordons Bay Security Chief Operations Officer, Heyn de Waal, said they had received a number of panic alarms and calls from shops along main road Strand, saying there was a shooting in progress.

De Waal said armed guards and paramedics had responded.

He said from information supplied, four men had attempted to rob the guards as they were leaving the premises and a shootout had ensued.

He said two guards had been injured, and two of the armed suspects had also been wounded, one fatally.

He said the other two suspects had managed to flee the scene.

Police could not be reached for comment.

