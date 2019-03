One person had died, and two others left with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle collision along the N2 Sir Lowry's Pass outside Cape Town. (Supplied)

One person had died and three others were left with serious injuries after a collision along the N2/Sir Lowry's Pass outside Cape Town on Saturday.

"Apparently one vehicle came down the Pass, direction Cape Town, had a tyre burst, lost control and collided with the [oncoming] vehicles," Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said.

The accident saw the drivers of two vehicles still stuck in their cars, Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said early the afternoon, with paramedics working to get them freed for medical attention.

In the Honda, a 30-year-old female passenger was killed. The driver and another passenger were seriously injured, Africa said.

In the Mini Cooper, the driver was seriously injured.

Two lanes in the direction of Grabouw were closed to allow forensics to attend to the scene.