Response vehicle on the scene where a man was crushed to death at a Joburg factory. (Supplied)

One person has died and nine other injured after a delivery vehicle lost control and rolled on the R556, Modikwe Rustenburg on Christmas morning.

According to Netcare 911, one of the surviving passengers was in a critical condition and had had to be airlifted by helicopter to a hospital for further treatment.

Seven other people were treated on scene and stabilised before being transported by various ambulance services to nearby hospitals.

