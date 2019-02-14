 

1 disciplinary charge withdrawn against Bryanston High School coach accused of sexual abuse

2019-02-14 15:41

Sheldon Morais

An empty classroom

An empty classroom

One charge brought against a Bryanston High School coach accused of sexual assault has been withdrawn, the school governing body (SGB) said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old is facing a disciplinary hearing after a 17-year-old pupil at the school and her mother opened a sexual offences case against him with the police last month.

He was also arrested by police and appeared in the Alexandra Regional Court, Sandton police told News24 at the time.

He was suspended pending the outcome of his hearing at the school.

It's understood that at least three female pupils have come forward with allegations against the man, whom they describe in statements as a "father figure".

The alleged incidents of sexual assault were said to have taken place throughout 2017 and 2018, during netball matches and on school outings. A parent of one of the complainants confirmed the allegations to News24 last month.

The SGB has since revealed in a statement that one of the charges against the teacher it employed has been withdrawn because one of the pupils "declined to participate in the disciplinary hearing".

The disciplinary hearing, which was held off-site "to allow for normal learning activities to continue" has sat for three days this month. The governing body said the man indicated he intended to call one more witness. Thereafter, the parties have agreed to submit written closing arguments, the SGB added.

READ: Bryanston High School moves sexual abuse hearing off-site, date changed

The man's name is known to News24 but cannot be disclosed until he has pleaded. He also faces allegations of financial mismanagement. It's alleged the man failed to deposit money he had received from pupils and parents into the school's bank account.

The coach is expected to appear in court for the criminal matter on March 12.

Read more on:    bryanston high school  |  johannesburg  |  sexual abuse
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

