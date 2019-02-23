 

1 killed, 13 injured in separate KZN accidents

2019-02-23 18:18

Canny Maphanga

Taxi roll-over KZN. (Supplied: Russel Meiring, ER24)

Taxi roll-over KZN. (Supplied: Russel Meiring, ER24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A taxi roll-over on a dirt road in the Ncwadi area, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning has left one man dead and eleven others injured.

Meanwhile, in a separate accident in Howick also in KZN, two men were injured following a collision between a bakkie and truck on the R617.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene in Ncwadi to find a stationary taxi on the left-hand side of the road.

"One man was found lying near the vehicle while several other people were found walking around on the scene," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said on Saturday.

Upon arrival paramedics found that the taxi driver, a man in his 30s showed no sign of life and was declared dead on the scene.

The eleven other passengers that survived were treated at the scene for minor to moderate injuries.

"The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to provincial hospitals for further care," Meiring added.

In the second incident in Howick, ER24 paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene at 06:25 to find a small bakkie far off the side of the road.

"Two men, believed to be in their 30s, were found seated on the roadside," Meiring said.

Upon completing assessment of the two men, paramedics found that they sustained minor to moderate injuries.

"The men were treated for their injuries, and the one man provided with pain-relief medication, before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment," Meiring added.

Circumstances surrounding both incidents were being investigated.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Bonteheuwel reeling after 17th alleged murder of 2019

2019-02-23 17:21

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | #StateCaptureInquiry: Eskom's Jabu Mabuza testifies
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 22:19 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 17:58 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, February 22 2019-02-22 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 