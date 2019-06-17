 

1 killed, several others injured in Durban head-on crash

2019-06-17 08:30

Kamva Somdyala

One person was killed and several others injured when two vehicles collided head-on. (Supplied)

One person was killed and several others injured when two vehicles collided head-on. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A head-on collision on the M1 Higginson highway near Shallcross in Durban has left one person dead and several others injured, including two children, Rescue Care Paramedics has said.

The accident happened at around 22:00 on Sunday evening, and, according to Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, two vehicles collided head-on before blocking the roadway.

"Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene to find chaos and carnage," said Jamieson. 

Jamieson said a driver of one of the vehicles died as a result of his injuries at the scene of the accident.

"One man believed to be the driver of one vehicle had sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for the man and he was declared dead on the scene. Four occupants of the same vehicle had sustained major injuries," added Jamieson.

The second driver, according to Jamieson sustained moderate injuries and was transported to hospital for further care.

He added that two children, aged 2 and 10 years old sustained critical injuries and had to be taken to hospital.

The accident comes on the back of the Transport Department announcing on Sunday that 14 people had died on the road in Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces since Friday. 

"What was meant to be a joyous long weekend has been marred by heartbreaking road crashes where far too many lives have been lost. Without casting aspersions - because the cause of each crash is still under investigation," spokesperson for the Transport Department Ayanda Allie Paine said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Blue-light report: Mkhwebane stands by her findings after union backlash

2019-06-17 07:05

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One lucky Daily Lotto player strikes it big with R460 000 prize 2019-06-15 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 