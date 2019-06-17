1 killed, several others injured in Durban head-on crash

One person was killed and several others injured when two vehicles collided head-on. (Supplied)

A head-on collision on the M1 Higginson highway near Shallcross in Durban has left one person dead and several others injured, including two children, Rescue Care Paramedics has said.

The accident happened at around 22:00 on Sunday evening, and, according to Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, two vehicles collided head-on before blocking the roadway.

"Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene to find chaos and carnage," said Jamieson.

Jamieson said a driver of one of the vehicles died as a result of his injuries at the scene of the accident.

"One man believed to be the driver of one vehicle had sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for the man and he was declared dead on the scene. Four occupants of the same vehicle had sustained major injuries," added Jamieson.

The second driver, according to Jamieson sustained moderate injuries and was transported to hospital for further care.

He added that two children, aged 2 and 10 years old sustained critical injuries and had to be taken to hospital.

The accident comes on the back of the Transport Department announcing on Sunday that 14 people had died on the road in Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces since Friday.

"What was meant to be a joyous long weekend has been marred by heartbreaking road crashes where far too many lives have been lost. Without casting aspersions - because the cause of each crash is still under investigation," spokesperson for the Transport Department Ayanda Allie Paine said.

