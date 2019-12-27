1 person shot multiple times near Westville Mall in KZN

A man has
been shot multiple times by unknown suspects in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal, the police
have confirmed.
Provincial
police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident, saying they
were investigating a case of attempted murder.
"There was indeed a shooting [at the] corner of Buckingham Terrance and
Mainstone Road in Westville. The man was shot by unknown suspects driving a
vehicle."
She said they could not yet confirm the extent of his injuries and that
paramedics were on the scene.
Rescue Care
paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said in a short statement a shooting
incident had occurred near Westville Mall, adding it was believed one person had
been shot multiple times.