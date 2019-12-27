 

1 person shot multiple times near Westville Mall in KZN

2019-12-27 16:17

Kaveel Singh

A man has been shot multiple times by unknown suspects in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal, the police have confirmed.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident, saying they were investigating a case of attempted murder.

"There was indeed a shooting [at the] corner of Buckingham Terrance and Mainstone Road in Westville. The man was shot by unknown suspects driving a vehicle."

She said they could not yet confirm the extent of his injuries and that paramedics were on the scene.

Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said in a short statement a shooting incident had occurred near Westville Mall, adding it was believed one person had been shot multiple times.

 

