10 000 litres of homebrewed alcohol seized from house and destroyed

Ten thousand litres of homebrewed alcohol were seized and destroyed by police when they uncovered an illegal cottage industry at a private home in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth police said on Sunday.



Information about the activities of the house were given to police and on Friday morning they began scouting around seeking to gain access, said Colonel Priscilla Naidu in a statement.

"Security around this house is very secure and access proved difficult on several occasions. However… members spotted a man walking away from the house and he was stopped and questioned."

Police then gained access and discovered the stash of alcohol, including the home made brew called "mtshovalale".

"Ten thousand litres of homebrew was destroyed and 237 bottles of various alcohol were seized," said Naidu.

The owner, aged 68, was fined R2000 for trading without a valid liquor licence.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, on Saturday, police recovered a stash of drugs that had been hidden under a dog kennel in a yard adjoining a house in Searle Street in Humansdorp.

Naidu said five packets of cocaine, 13 packets of tik, three mandrax tablets and 11 rolls of dagga were seized, as were a firearm and ammunition.

- Compiled by Mirah Langer