10 arrested after thousands of litres of diesel stolen from Joburg bus depot

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba at the scene where 10 people suspected of stealing diesel directly from buses at the Wemmer Metrobus depot were arrested. (Supplied)

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers arrested 10 people on Wednesday suspected of stealing diesel directly from buses at the Wemmer Metrobus depot.

According to JPMD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, their Integrated Intelligence Operation Centres (IIOC) reaction unit received information that hundreds of litres of diesel had been stolen.

"The unit was able to arrest eight suspects captured on CCTV, one of which led the team to the workshop in Katlehong where the diesel was being stored. Upon arrival, two suspects were arrested for the possession of 16 690 litres of stolen diesel with an estimated value of R267 040," Minnaar said in a statement.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba was also on the scene.

Fifty 25-litre diesel containers had already been filled at the workshop and the suspects been intending to fill 50 more barrels when they were caught, Minnaar said.



At the depot, a further 1 275 litres of diesel, with an estimated value of R20 400, was found already loaded onto a van and inside a car.

The undercover operation led to the arrest of the owner of the workshop and his partner.



"It has also been established that eight security guards, working for a service provider, are party to this theft. This is deeply saddening indeed and I will ensure that the contract with this service provider is cancelled immediately." Minnaar said.



