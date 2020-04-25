 

10 arrested for allegedly stealing cellphone tower batteries, network regulators in EC

2020-04-25 16:28

Alex Mitchley

Ten suspects have been arrested in Hankey in the Eastern Cape for being in possession of suspected stolen property including tower batteries.

Ten suspects have been arrested in Hankey in the Eastern Cape for being in possession of suspected stolen property including tower batteries. (Supplied by SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Ten men were arrested during the early hours of Friday morning after suspected stolen property, including back-up cellphone tower batteries and network regulators, was found in their possession on a property in Hankey, the Eastern Cape.

According to police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni, detectives had followed up on information about stolen property being stashed in Centerton, Hankey.

The men were arrested after the alleged stolen property was discovered.

READ | KZN cops find 80kg of dagga in a coffin

Tonjeni said back-up cellphone tower batteries, network regulators, compressors and other electronic equipment - worth more than R100 000 - were found.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 51, are expected to appear in the Hankey Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, facing a charge of being in the possession of suspected stolen property.


Read more on:    east london  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UPDATED: CORONAVIRUS FAQs | All your questions answered

2020-04-23 09:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Government to clarify classification of industries for reopening of economy
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kommetjie 06:38 AM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

Chapmans Peak 06:29 AM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-04-24 21:55 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 