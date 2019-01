Ten children and the drivers of two minibuses have been injured after the vehicles collided head-on on the R74 in Winterton, KwaZulu-Natal.

"ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find two wrecked minibuses in the road. Several people were found scattered around the scene," ER24 spokesperson Russell Meiring said in a statement on Friday.

The driver of one minibus is in a critical condition and sustained numerous injuries, while the other driver sustained moderate injuries. Ten children sustained minor to serious injuries.

"Paramedics treated the patients and provided the seriously and critically injured patients with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to various hospitals for further treatment," Meiring added.

The circumstances surround the incident are unknown.

Local authorities were on the scene and are investigating.

