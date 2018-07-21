 

10 children injured in taxi accident

2018-07-21 22:35

Jeanette Chabalala

(File, Nielen de Klerk, News24)

(File, Nielen de Klerk, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Ten children were left injured following a taxi rollover on the Msunduzi Main Road in Msunduzi, KwaZulu Natal, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics were called to the scene shortly after 16:00 on Saturday, spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.  

Meiring said when paramedics arrived on scene, they found a taxi lying at the bottom of a long embankment.

"The community alerted ER24 that the children had been removed to a clinic 200 metres away.

"At the clinic, paramedics found that 18 children had been in the vehicle at the time of the incident," he said.

Meiring said paramedics assessed the children, aged between 14 and 16, and found that ten had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

"Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found. Paramedics treated the patients and thereafter transported them to nearby provincial hospitals for further care."

Read more on:    durban  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Robbers make off with everything from food to solar panels in Joubertina farm attack

35 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
VIDEO | Train carriages on fire in Cape Town
 

How your dog can tell what you’re feeling

Researchers have found a specific area in a dog’s brain that recognises human faces – a finding that may help to explain why dogs are so sensitive to human social cues.

 

Paws

Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem
10 tips on exercising your dog
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, July 21 2018-07-21 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 