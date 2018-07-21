10 children injured in taxi accident

What To Read Next

Ten children were left injured following a taxi rollover on the Msunduzi Main Road in Msunduzi, KwaZulu Natal, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics were called to the scene shortly after 16:00 on Saturday, spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

Meiring said when paramedics arrived on scene, they found a taxi lying at the bottom of a long embankment.

"The community alerted ER24 that the children had been removed to a clinic 200 metres away.

"At the clinic, paramedics found that 18 children had been in the vehicle at the time of the incident," he said.

Meiring said paramedics assessed the children, aged between 14 and 16, and found that ten had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

"Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found. Paramedics treated the patients and thereafter transported them to nearby provincial hospitals for further care."