 

10 killed as taxi and truck collide on N1 in Limpopo

2019-04-18 12:06

Ntwaagae Seleka

Ten people have been killed in a head-on collision on the N1 in Limpopo, while another is in a critical condition in a Modimolle hospital.

Limpopo Department of Transport spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala said the accident happened when the driver of a minibus taxi, travelling from Zimbabwe, lost control of the vehicle and veered into the north bound lane of the N1, colliding with a truck.

The accident happened between Kranskop and Mookhophong, between 03:00 and 04:00.

"Both lanes on the N1 have been completely closed for two hours to allow forensic pathologists and other people to clear the scene.

"What we can tell now is that our people should exercise maximum patience. In the meantime, motorists should use the R101 and R33 as alternatives, if they [are] travelling between Mookhophong and Modimolle," he said.

He added that the road was expected to be re-opened just after 11:30.

The province is experiencing high traffic volumes ahead of the start of the Easter weekend.

The department has called for motorists to be patient with each other, particularly at toll gates, where there will be congestion.

"Please do exercise patience, do not speed, take a rest where possible. Judging by the time the accident took place, we suspect that the driver was fatigued and he lost control of his vehicle.

"We always advise motorists to take breaks whenever they feel tired behind the wheel," Taueatsoala said.

