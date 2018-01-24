10 Polokwane traffic officials nabbed for bribery

What To Read Next

Johannesburg - Ten traffic officers were arrested in a joint operation with the Hawks in Limpopo on Tuesday for allegedly taking bribes from errant motorists, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said.



Spokesperson Simon Zwane said the officers worked for the Limpopo provincial department of transport and the Polokwane municipality.

They are expected in court soon to face charges of bribery and corruption.

This brings to 30 the number of suspects arrested in Limpopo in connection with bribery and corruption since December.

In December, 20 people - including traffic officers, licensing officers and their "civilian collaborators" - were arrested in Tzaneen and surrounding areas.

Tip-offs on bribery and corruption can be passed on at 0861 400 800.

