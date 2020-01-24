 

10 questions that need answers as Lesufi releases report into Enoch Mpianzi's death

2020-01-24 05:23

Sesona Ngqakamba

Gauteng Education Panyaza Lesufi comforts Keamohetswe Seboko's distraught aunt, Kgothatso Stayi.

Gauteng Education Panyaza Lesufi comforts Keamohetswe Seboko's distraught aunt, Kgothatso Stayi. (Nomvelo Chalumbira, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

All eyes will be on the Gauteng education department on Friday when it releases its report into the death of 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi, who drowned at a Parktown Boys' High School Grade 8 orientation camp last week.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to release the report at 11:00 at the department's offices in Johannesburg.

Lesufi is also expected to update parents at the school later in the evening on the developments regarding the boy's death.

READ| My son can't shower because water traumatises him - mum of boy who last saw Enoch Mpianzi

Mpianzi was last seen last Wednesday during a water activity on the first day of the camp at Nyati Bush and River Break lodge near Brits in North West. At the time, a makeshift raft he and other boys were on overturned on the Crocodile River.

Since the tragedy, there have been a plethora of questions about what led to the drowning and whether the school was negligent.

Social media was also abuzz as people analysed the timeline of the events, from when those at the camp realised that Mpianzi was missing, to the moment that school authorities reacted.

Here's a list of 10 questions for Lesufi:

1.  Why did the school not do a roll call before the pupils left for the camp on Wednesday morning? 

2.  Was the school negligent in undertaking the trip at the lodge when, it appears, there were previous drownings there?

3.  The lodge has indicated that the school requested a change in activities when the pupils arrived. Why was this? 

4.  Why were the children swimming without life jackets?

5.  Besides eight facilitators from the lodge, were there any teachers who supervised the activity?

6.  Why did the school take so long to act and report the case to the police and parents?

7.  Why, when some of the children raised the alarm that Mpianzi was missing, were they ignored? 

8.  Who should be held accountable for the boy's death?

9. What steps are going to be taken against the school and lodge?

10. Going forward, will the department consider telling schools to scrap these camps, especially at Parktown Boys' High School?

Read more on:    panyasa lesufi  |  enoch mpianzi  |  parktown boys' high school  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sale of multimillion-rand City of Tshwane mayoral house to yield 40 houses for elderly, disabled

2020-01-23 22:22

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Diepsloot residents demand military presence after cop's death
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:29 AM
Road name: M5 Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 06:27 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Early pay day for two Daily Lotto players 2020-01-23 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 