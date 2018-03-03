 

10-year-old dies in Strand fire, while residents near Pearly Beach evacuated for separate blaze

2018-03-03 22:33

Lizeka Tandwa

The Overberg fire that firefighters are battling to contain. (Supplied)

Cape Town - A 10-year-old boy and a woman died in a fire at Pholile Park in Strand, near Cape Town on Saturday, fire and rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said.

Meanwhile, firefighters at Overberg are still fighting to contain a blaze there as well.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said officials were busy evacuating residents near Pearly beach.

“It’s huge and it's devastating,” Africa said.

The Strand fire started in the early hours on Saturday.

Residents living in shacks around the area had been displaced.

Layne said fires which affected other parts of Cape Town have since been contained.

“The Cape Point fire has been contained. An earlier fire at Table Mountain has been almost extinguished,” he said.

Two fire engines, water tankers and 60 crew members were part of the team that tackled the blaze at Cape Point.  


