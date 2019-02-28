 

10-year prison sentence for pupil who killed his teacher

2019-02-28 15:17

Ntwaagae Seleka

Parents of slain North West teacher Gadimang Mokolobate hold his picture. Mokolobate was allegedly killed by a learner at a high school in Lehurutshe. (Ntwaagae Seleka, News24)

Parents of slain North West teacher Gadimang Mokolobate hold his picture. Mokolobate was allegedly killed by a learner at a high school in Lehurutshe. (Ntwaagae Seleka, News24)

The Lehurutshe Regional Court has sentenced a 17-year-old pupil to 10 years in prison for the murder of his teacher last year. 

Magistrate Winnie Malane said Gadimang Mokolobate was killed in cold blood. 

"He was vulnerable and defenceless when he met his untimely death. In my opinion, his death was planned. He didn't provoke the pupil to kill him.

"He was attacked while invigilating an examination. He didn't see it coming," said Malan

Tension 

Earlier on Thursday, proceedings were adjourned when tension reached fever pitch after members of the public and the media were ordered to vacate the courtroom.

The announcement came after the teenager, who can't legally be named, was briefly led in for his sentencing. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to killing Mokolobate. 

The court adjourned after Mokolobate's parents and relatives told court officials and the police that under no circumstances would anyone leave.

"Gadimang died in vain. Why are people told to go outside? Everybody here wants to see what will happen to this boy," shouted Mokolobate's brother-in-law, Thabang Rammutle.

READ: Tensions erupt in North West courtroom during sentencing of pupil who killed his teacher

Proceedings resumed after policing was beefed up.

Mokolobate died after he was stabbed on September 13, 2018, at Ramotshere Moiloa High School, in Dinokana Village, Lehurutshe, outside Zeerust.

The incident happened after Mokolobate reprimanded the pupil, who refused to stand in a queue.

The pupil then ran home, fetched a knife and returned to the school where he stabbed Mokolobate.

The teacher was rushed to a local clinic where he was certified dead on arrival.

Breadwinner

Mokolobate began his career at the school in May 2018, after he graduated two months earlier with a Bachelor of Science in Electronics at the University of North West.

He is survived by his sisters Lerato, 29, Onicca, 25, Reaobaka, 19 and his brother, Tshegofatso, 18.

His family described him as a breadwinner. He was on the verge of completing a seven-roomed house he was building for his parents when he was killed.

Passionate

"He loved teaching and it had always been his dream to teach. I feel like I have lost everything in life. My life is empty. Gadimang was everything to us. We were expecting a lot from him. He had bold dreams.

"Gadimang was a very strict, reliable and honest person who had a timeline in everything he had planned to do. He was busy with his honours qualification when he was killed. His greatest plan was to become a professor," she said.

READ: Teacher's family speaks out about his death, as teenager appears in court

"My brother loved education and teaching other pupils in the village. I remember how high school pupils would flock to our home seeking his teachings. He spent his spare time teaching. He was a specialist in Mathematics and Physical Science.

"He passed his degree with distinctions – the dream that he wanted to achieve. Maths and Science were flowing in his blood. He was the jewel of his university and the institution was very proud of him."

