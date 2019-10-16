 

11 employees of a Limpopo vehicle testing station, including the owner, nabbed for alleged fraud

2019-10-16 17:13

Ntwaagae Seleka

Eleven employees of a vehicle testing station in Limpopo, including the owner, have been arrested for allegedly issuing fraudulent roadworthy certificates.

The arrests came after four others were re-arrested at the Phalala vehicle testing station in Lephalale on Monday.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said the 11 suspects were arrested during Operation Corolla, which was led by the Hawks' serious corruption investigation team in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation and special investigative unit, in Marble Hall on Wednesday.

Matimba added the suspects allegedly used the personal details of unsuspecting individuals to issue roadworthy certificates for scores of vehicles, which were never brought to the station for physical examination.

"When the team arrived at the testing station, they caught some of the officials in the process of burning and destroying evidence. Some of the documents were found hidden in their private vehicles on the premises.

"The vehicle testing owner, manager, examiners and an administration clerk are among those who were apprehended. Documents, computers and cellphones were also seized."

He said the number of officials arrested as part of the ongoing operation now stood at 15.

"Four other suspects, who included three examiners and an administration clerk, were re-arrested at the Phalala vehicle testing station in Lephalale on Monday. The suspects appeared before a local magistrate on Tuesday. They will appear again on Friday for a formal bail application.

"Meanwhile, the 11 suspects are expected to make their first appearance in the Marble Hall Magistrate's Court on Friday. They will be facing charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice," Matimba said.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  corruption  |  crime
