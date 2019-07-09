 

11 gang members wanted for murder, attempted murder nabbed in Gauteng

2019-07-09 09:54

Ntwaagae Seleka

Ammunition confiscated by police

Ammunition confiscated by police (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Eleven gang members wanted for murder and attempted murder were arrested in Katlehong on Monday, according to Gauteng police.

Police who made the arrests also confiscated six firearms and 160 rounds of live ammunition.

According to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, a gang of armed men ambushed and opened fire on four men who were standing next to a Toyota Conquest in Emlotheni informal settlement in Katlehong.

"One of the victims died at the scene, two men were taken to hospital for serious conditions. The fourth victim managed to run away. An Ekurhuleni metropolitan police officer who saw the suspects fleeing from the scene gave chase and apprehended one of the suspects. More police officers responded and the second suspect was spotted.

guns,firearms

Guns and ammunition confiscated by police. (Supplied)

"The suspect then started shooting at the police as they were approaching him and police returned fire. He was wounded and taken to hospital under police guard. An unlicensed firearm was later recovered."

Masondo said a search for the remaining suspects led police to Nguni Hostel in Vosloorus on Monday, where nine hostel dwellers were found in one of the rooms.

READ: 11 suspected members of business robbery syndicate bust in Limpopo

"Upon searching the suspects and combing the room, police found five unlicensed firearms and 160 rounds of ammunition, which included an AK47 rifle, shotgun, Taurus 9mm pistol and revolver firearm.

"The suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Investigation is under way to establish if these suspects can be linked to other serious and violent crimes, including the recent murders at the hostels in Ekurhuleni."

firearms,police

Firearms confiscated by police. (Supplied)

Masondo said the weapons would be sent for ballistic tests to determine if they were used in the commission of other crimes.

Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended both the SA Police Service and Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department member for their work and believes the arrests and recovery of firearms will help to resolve other cases.

During Operation Okae Molao in the Vaal last month, Mawela told News24: "Ekurhuleni generates more murder cases in Gauteng and we can't continue collecting bodies there. I am pleased that we are continuing to confiscate guns in Ekurhuleni.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg ­  |  gang violence  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Meet the Yeoville tennis coach aiming to get a Joburg player to Wimbledon

2019-07-09 08:20

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No blue Monday for one lucky winner 2019-07-08 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 