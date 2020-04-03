11 healthcare workers at St Augustine's Hospital in Durban test positive for Covid-19, trauma unit closed

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has confirmed that 11 healthcare workers have tested positive for Covid-19 at a private hospital - which News24 understands to be St Augustine's Hospital in Durban after visiting the institution.

At a briefing in Durban, Premier Sihle Zikalala told journalists that 11 healthcare workers had tested positive, and that they the government was considering shutting down the private hospital.

Dr Richard Friedland, the CEO of the Netcare Group confirmed in a statement the closure of the hospital's trauma unit, and that it won't be accepting new patients.

He said the hospital had moved at pace to mitigate infection.

"We immediately put further measures in place, including the closure of the hospital's emergency department and stopping all new admissions. There is also a considerable initiative underway to reinforce all infection control precautions and formal monitoring of all precautions will be conducted several times a day," Friedland said.

News24 was first denied entry to the public drop-off and pickup point at St Augustine's when visiting on Friday.

A security guard told News24: "You have to go in to get signed in and sanitised. But even then, I don't know if you can go. We are on lockdown. It's the Covid-19."

Our journalist was directed to an outside table, where a nurse, who had a sign-in sheet and hand sanitiser, was located.

She said visitors had to call from the reception area to find out the condition of patients in intensive care.

"If you go inside, they can tell you."

A healthcare worker heading inside also said the hospital was under lockdown.

"It's because of coronavirus. I'm not sure what's up, but it looks like we are restricting numbers."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Netcare halts access to in-hospital pharmacies

Earlier this week, Netcare shut down access to its in-hospital pharmacies to reduce risk of transmission to healthcare workers and patients.

Jacques du Plessis, managing director of Netcare's hospital division, said on Monday that they hoped to reduce traffic in hospitals, thus decreasing the risk of Covid-19 transmission to healthcare workers and those in our care.

He said critical in-hospital pharmacy services would be prioritised during the pandemic.

He added that the general public would not have access until further notice.

*This story has been updated to include comment from Netcare's CEO. A fuller story on the CEO's statement on St Augustine's will be published soon.

