Eleven people were injured on Monday when a taxi overturned on the N12, near the Glenharvie turnoff in Westonaria, Gauteng, paramedics said.



Paramedics arrived on the scene at 15:25 to find the taxi on its side on the shoulder of the road, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said on Tuesday.

"The passengers had already climbed out of the vehicle and were found walking around on the scene," said Meiring.

All 11 passengers sustained injuries, ranging from minor to moderate and were taken to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

The driver was uninjured, Meiring told News24.

Local authorities were on the scene.

Elsewhere in Gauteng, a man believed to be in his 40s was critically injured on Monday evening when his car crashed into a wall in Benoni.

ER24 paramedics went to the crash site at the intersection of Stanley and High roads at 17:00.

The driver was found trapped in the vehicle.

Rescue services personnel used specialised equipment to free the driver from the vehicle.

He was provided with advanced life support before being airlifted to a private hospital.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.