 

11 killed in Polokwane crash

2019-09-22 13:44

Nicole McCain

Car crash. (iStock)

Eleven people have been killed in a car crash outside Polokwane in Limpopo.

According to Seabi Joel, spokesperson for transport MEC Dickson Masemola, the accident took place just after 06:00 on Sunday.

READ | Ten killed after construction vehicle overturns on Ou Kaapse Weg

Two vehicles, a bakkie and an SUV, were involved in a head-on collision, he said.

It is unclear what caused the accident, Joel said.

He added that it remains unclear whether there were any pedestrians involved, citing that the carrying capacity of the vehicles amounted to fewer than the number of deceased.

Investigations are currently under way and authorities are in the process of identifying the bodies, Joel said.

"The MEC was on the scene this morning and has extended his condolences to the families of the deceased," he said.

polokwane  |  car accident
