11 killed, scores injured in Satansnek bus crash

Eleven people, including three children, were killed in a bus crash on Satansnek, near Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday morning.



Eastern Cape health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the bus was carrying 60 people when it overturned at a bridge between Ngcobo and Elliot.

Mechanical extraction equipment had to be used to prise open sections of the bus to assist the passengers and three helicopters ferried survivors to hospital.

A tow truck would also help move the Vaal Maseru bus to look underneath for more casualties.



The bus had been travelling from Gauteng to Mthatha, via the mountain pass.

Mariaan Labuschagne, a spokesperson for Vaal Maseru, said so far she could only confirm that one of the company's buses had been in a crash.



She said their regional director was on his way to the accident scene but had not arrived yet to brief her further.

"As soon as he gets there, he will start helping the people and letting their families know," said Labuschagne.



Shortly before 15:00, 35 people had been taken to hospital, Kupelo said.