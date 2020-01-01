11 people wounded in New Year's Day shooting at Mary Fitzgerald Square

Just
two hours after a shooting incident in which two people were killed in Melville,
Johannesburg, another eleven people were wounded in a separate shooting
incident at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown.
The incident occurred at 03:00 on
New Year's Day.
"Preliminary investigations
on the Mary Fitzgerald Square incident reveal that the shooter fired several
shots from the upper level of M2 (southbound) double decker bridge and targeted
the VIP area," the Gauteng government said in a statement.
No arrests have been made.
The incident followed after two
women were killed during an alleged drive-by shooting outside a Melville restaurant
at 01:00. Six people were injured in the New Year's Day tragedy.
"I have all the trust in our
police that the perpetrators will be brought to book. We are determined as the province
to half crime by 2030, this incident will not deter us in achieving this
vision," said acting premier Panyaza Lesufi.
Lesufi
asked that police be allowed to do their job and requested that those with
information come forward.
- Compiled by Vanessa Banton