 

11 SANDF soldiers guilty of committing assault while on peacekeeping mission

2018-12-04 08:33

Pelane Phakgadi

SANDF soldiers. (Lefty Shivambu, Gallo Images, file)

SANDF soldiers. (Lefty Shivambu, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has found 11 of its members guilty of assaulting a 17-year old Congolese citizen in his country.

In a "historic and ground-breaking trial" the defence force has, for the first time, used the Prevention of Combating and Torture of Persons Act to charge 16 of its members who were deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as part of the Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) of Operation Mistral.

Although they were not convicted in terms of the act, the case paved the way for the use of the act in the future, the SANDF said.

The assault took place on January 30 this year, in Mbuji-Mayi in the Kasai Oriental province.

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi said three soldiers apprehended the victim, who was suspected of stealing plastic basins and buckets belonging to South African soldiers.

Speedy trial

They took him inside the military base where he was assaulted, sustaining a minor wound as a result.

"The case was immediately reported to the authorities for a full-scale investigation... after completion, 16 soldiers were charged, including the then acting company commander, two platoon commanders, five non-commissioned officers and eight riflemen," Mgobozi said.

"Of the original 16 accused, 11 were convicted. Five of the accused were acquitted. Even though no accused were convicted of contravening the provisions of the Prevention of Combating and Torture of Persons Act, they were found guilty of common law assault. This case cleared the way for the future application of the act," he added.

SANDF chief General Solly Shoke, welcomed the speedy trial and the successful conviction of those found guilty of assault, who tarnished the good name of SANDF peacekeepers in the DRC.

He reiterated that the SANDF would never tolerate crime or criminals in its ranks and would at all times "act against those who display this behaviour".

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    sandf  |  drc  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Kameeldrift shooting: Second operation on Naka Drotské 'a success'

2018-12-04 07:47

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Woman claims police pulled over motorist at road block and forced to withdraw money
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 1 December Lottery draw 2018-12-01 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 